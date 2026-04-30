PSNI investigating Dunmurry attack granted additional 36 hours to question man

The remains of the exploded vehicle being removed from outside the police station in Dunmurry on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Detectives investigating the attack on Dunmurry Police Station, near Belfast, have been granted an additional 36 hours by the courts to question a 66-year-old man, the PSNI have said.

The man was arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

On Saturday a male delivery driver was hijacked in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast.

A device was placed inside the vehicle and he was ordered to drive to Dunmurry police station.

[ The New IRA: Can ‘a couple of guys with gas canisters’ change Northern Ireland?Opens in new window ]

The car exploded outside the station as people were being evacuated.

Nobody was injured.

In a statement to The Irish News, the New IRA said it was responsible for Saturday’s attack.

The dissident paramilitary group also said it will target the homes of PSNI officers and threatened anyone who provides information to the PSNI.

Police patrols and checkpoints are to be stepped up in Northern Ireland to “counter the ongoing dissident threat”, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

PSNI assistant chief constable Davy Beck said communities across the North will see an increase in policing activity as a “high visibility policing operation gets underway”.- PA