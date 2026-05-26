Child and two adults shot at in Limerick drive-by incident

Gardaí suspect the attack is connected to an ongoing feud between rival organised crime groups that based on the south side of Limerick city. Photograph: iStock

A shooter narrowly missed a young boy and two adults, after firing a number of shots at a house in Co Limerick where the three bystanders were standing outside.

The drive-by gun attack, which was captured on CCTV footage at Hyde Road, Limerick, at 10.30am last Friday, May 22nd, was shared across social media on Tuesday.

Gardaí suspect the attack is connected to an ongoing feud between rival organised crime groups that based on the south side of Limerick city.

CCTV footage of the shooting shows a boy and two adults ducking for cover as a number of bullets appear to be fired from a dark coloured car as it passes the house.

As the three bystanders duck behind a wall, a number of bullets appear to strike the wall and side of the house leaving dust puffs from the impact of the bullets.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí responded to reports of shots fired outside a residential property in Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.”

“No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing,” added the Garda spokesman.