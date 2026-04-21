Gardaí target e-bike and e-scooter ‘hijackings’ along Dublin greenway

Gardaí set up a surveillance operation following reports of e-scooter and e-bike thefts. Photograph: iStock

Two juveniles have been arrested and several e-bikes and e-scooters seized following a “high-intensity policing operation” in response to “hijackings” along the Grand Canal greenway route in Dublin.

Gardaí, describing the greenway between Killeen Road, Dublin 10, and Grangecastle, Dublin 22, as a busy route for commuters on bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters, said there had been reported “hijacking incidents of vehicles”.

In response they launched covert and active patrols to identify suspects.

On Tuesday they executed 10 search warrants at homes in Ballyfermot, Clondalkin, Kilmainham and Lucan.

Gardaí seized two e-bikes suspected to have been stolen. Another two e-scooters believed to have been used during robberies were also seized.

Officers also recovered three e-bike batteries with serial numbers removed, electronic devices and a bank card believed to have been stolen.

Two juveniles arrested in connection with the investigation were detained at Garda stations in west Dublin.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the “high-intensity policing operation” was intended to meet the objectives of Operation Meacán.

“The aim of Operation Meacán is to tackle the use of electric vehicles such as e-motorcycles, which are being used for criminal activity including drug dealing, money-laundering, transporting firearms, drug-related intimidation and other serious offences,” it said.