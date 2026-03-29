Man in critical condition after weekend stabbing in Dublin’s north inner city

A technical examination of the crime scene has been carried out. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí investigating a stabbing in Dublin city centre at the weekend, which left a man in a critical condition in hospital, are reviewing CCTV footage recorded in the area in a bid to identify those involved.

Gardaí are hopeful the man’s attackers were captured in footage before the incident, when they were not concealing their identity.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning on Amiens Street, North Wall, Dublin 1, close to Connolly station in the north inner city. It is understood the victim, who is in his 40s, was stabbed a number of times.

“The incident occurred at around 2.35am and a man was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where his condition is described as critical,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

A technical examination of the crime scene has been carried out and investigating gardaí at nearby Store Street station have appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone recording in the area, between 2.30am and 2.50am, including drivers using dashcam, is asked to make that footage available to the investigation team in Store Street.