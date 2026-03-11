Body of man (40s) discovered in house in Co Cavan

A man's body was found in a house on Connolly Street in Cavan on Wednesday morning

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in his 40s whose body was found in Co Cavan on Wednesday.

Gardaí were alerted when the man’s body was discovered at a house on Connolly Street, shortly after 3am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner were notified and a postmortem is being arranged.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, Gardaí said.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of the postmortem to assist them in determining the course of the investigation.

Investigations are continuing.