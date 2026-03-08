PSNI launches murder inquiry after woman’s body found in Fermanagh

The PSNI is urging anyone who was travelling on the Cornagrade Road into Corban Avenue between 6.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday evening and noticed anything out of the ordinary to contact them. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on Saturday evening.

Detective chief inspector Gary Robinson, from the PSNI major investigation team, said the force had “received a report that a man driving a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision on the Carn Road, near Tempo, at around 9.15pm on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located the car but the driver had left the scene.

“Enquiries determined that the car was registered to an address in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen.

“When officers arrived at the house they discovered the body of a woman, aged in her 20s. A short time later, a man aged 45, was arrested near the scene on the Carn Road on suspicion of murder and other related offences. He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.

“Our detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to come forward.

“We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Cornagrade Road into Corban Avenue between 6.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday evening and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or suspicious, to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI.

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen said people in the area were shocked by the news of the woman’s death.

“The whole community is in deep shock at the news of a woman’s suspected murder. My deepest sympathy and prayers are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” she said.

“When we are marking International Women’s Day, it is even more heartbreaking to be confronted with such an unthinkable act of violence.”