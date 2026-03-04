Third person arrested in PNSI investigation of Lisa Dorrian disappearance

Lisa Dorrian's sisters Michelle (left) and Joanne, during an appeal on the 20th anniversary of Lisa's disappearance, at PSNI headquarters in Belfast last February. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A third person has been arrested by the PSNI in relation to the disappearance and presumed murder of Lisa Dorrian.

The 25-year-old from Bangor, Co Down, was last seen alive on February 27th, 2005, after attending a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Dorrian’s body has never been found.

Police believe she was murdered on the night of February 27th or in the early hours of the following morning.

On Wednesday, a 40-year-old man was arrested in Millisle, Co Down, on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information.

Last week a 40-year-old woman was arrested in Bangor and a 42-year-old man was arrested in Scotland.

They were both arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial before being released on bail pending further inquiries.

Det Chief Insp Kerrie Foreman said the most recent arrest comes just “days after the 21st anniversary of Lisa’s disappearance and murder”.

“It’s been 21 long and painful years for Lisa’s loving family,” she said. “They have never given up their search for answers and justice and, likewise, our determination remains steadfast.”