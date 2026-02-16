Gardaí starting new search for JoJo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob

Josephine 'JoJo' Dollard and Deirdre Jacob were last seen in the 1990s but Gardaí have now commenced a search operation at a site in Co Wicklow for both women.

Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murders of two young women last seen in the 1990s are commencing a search operation at a site in Co Wicklow on Monday.

Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard and Deirdre Jacob went missing in Co Kildare in 1995 and 1998, with both cases upgraded to murder investigations in recent years.

An area of land near the Wicklow/Kildare border will be searched and subject to excavation and technical and forensic examinations over the coming days.

In a statement on Monday morning, Garda headquarters said it continues to “keep an open mind into these investigations and follow up any information which is brought to the investigation team”.

It added that the search operation has the support of other “State expertise, if required”.

“An Garda Síochána has been and continues to keep the families of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob updated in relation to these investigations and they have been fully appraised of today’s developments,” it said.

Jo Jo Dullard, then 21, was last seen at about 11.37pm on November 9th, 1995 in Moone, Co Kildare, on her way home to Callan. Her disappearance was upgraded to murder in 2020.

Gardaí investigating her disappearance conducted a large search operation of land near the border in 2024, though this failed to uncover her remains.

However, a significant number of people came forward with information on foot of public appeals at the time, some of which were “promising leads”.

Deirdre Jacob, meanwhile, went missing on the afternoon of July 28th, 1998, after visiting her grandmother in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

CCTV footage showed the then 18-year-old student teacher walking from a bank and post office and then heading towards the family home in Roseberry.

In 2018, on the 20th anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí upgraded the missing persons case to a murder investigation.

On Monday, the Garda appealed to “anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be” to contact any Garda station.