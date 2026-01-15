Crime & Law

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in Coleraine

Police said Wayne Reid (43), was pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area of Co Derry town

Wayne Reid: pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine, Co Derry. Photograph: PSNI
Wayne Reid: pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine, Co Derry. Photograph: PSNI
Rebecca Black, Press Association
Thu Jan 15 2026 - 07:351 MIN READ

A murder investigation has begun following the death of a man in Coleraine, Co Derry.

Police said Wayne Reid (43), was pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area.

The PSNI said they believe he may have been involved in an altercation sometime between Thursday, January 8th and Saturday, January 10th in the Society Court or Society Street areas.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

READ MORE

Number of US citizens seeking asylum in Ireland rises fourfold

The Old Spot restaurant review: This cosy corner of Dublin 4 is doing Sunday lunch right

Denmark to expand military presence in Greenland as White House talks end after just 50 minutes

Deer Park steps in south Dublin cost more than €500,000 above original estimate

Det Chief Insp Hazel Miller said their thoughts are with his family.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine, following a report received just after 11.30am on Monday,” she said.

“Sadly, a man, who has been named as 43-year-old Wayne Reid, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

She made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward to police.

“One man aged 33 has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time,” she said.

“Detectives are working at pace to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Mr Reid’s death and I am appealing for anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“If you saw or heard anything unusual, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 552 of 12/01/2026.” - PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter