Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in Coleraine

Wayne Reid: pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine, Co Derry. Photograph: PSNI

A murder investigation has begun following the death of a man in Coleraine, Co Derry.

Police said Wayne Reid (43), was pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area.

The PSNI said they believe he may have been involved in an altercation sometime between Thursday, January 8th and Saturday, January 10th in the Society Court or Society Street areas.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Chief Insp Hazel Miller said their thoughts are with his family.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine, following a report received just after 11.30am on Monday,” she said.

“Sadly, a man, who has been named as 43-year-old Wayne Reid, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

She made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward to police.

“One man aged 33 has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time,” she said.

“Detectives are working at pace to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Mr Reid’s death and I am appealing for anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“If you saw or heard anything unusual, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 552 of 12/01/2026.” - PA