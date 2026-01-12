Prosecution due in killing of British agent Denis Donaldson

In 2005, Denis Donaldson and others were arrested and accused of being a part of a republican spy-ring based at Stormont. Photograph: PA

A prosecution is pending in relation to the murder of British agent Denis Donaldson in Co Donegal almost 20 years ago.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan disclosed on Monday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had told An Garda Síochána “to prosecute an individual for offences in this case and proceedings are under way in this regard.”

The new development in the case was disclosed after Mr O’Callaghan met the Donaldson family on Monday to discuss the long-running investigation.

Denis Donaldson was a senior Sinn Féin official for many years. In 2005, he and others were arrested and accused of being a part of a republican spy-ring based at Stormont. When the case against them collapsed in December 2005, he was exposed as a long-standing British agent.

Four months later, in April 2006, he was shot dead while staying in a remote cottage in southwest Donegal.

Donaldson’s family made a complaint to garda Ombudsman Gsoc (now Fiosrú) in relation to how the Garda addressed Mr Donaldson’s circumstances in early 2006 when there was a threat to his life.

He had given a media interview three weeks before his death. His family claimed the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had informed the Garda of an increased risk to his life following his interactions with the media.

Jane Kearney, Mr Donaldson’s daughter, and her husband Ciarán, met Mr O’Callaghan on Monday as part of a campaign to have a commission of investigation established into all the circumstances surrounding Mr Donaldson’s killing.

They voiced their concerns about the length of time the investigation into his killing has taken. The inquest into his death has been adjourned on numerous occasions pending the outcome of the murder investigation.

They were accompanied on Monday by the family’s solicitor, Enda McGarrity.

Mr O’Callaghan indicated he was not in favour of a commission of investigation at this point in time because of the imminent prosecution.

“I assured the Donaldson family that the Garda criminal investigation into Mr Donaldson’s killing remains active and open,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“Furthermore, I have been informed by Garda authorities that directions have been received to prosecute an individual for offences in this case and proceedings are under way in this regard.

“In those circumstances, I conveyed to the Donaldson family that I did not consider it appropriate to establish a separate commission of inquiry.”