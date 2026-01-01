Police seek new information on 20th anniversary of Belfast man’s disappearance

Martin Kelly: last seen on New Year's Day in 2006. Photograph: PSNI

Police have renewed calls for information on the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of a man from Belfast.

Martin Kelly was last seen on New Year’s Day in 2006. He was in his early 20s.

PSNI Det Insp Stephen Harvey said Mr Kelly’s disappearance “has had a profound impact on his family”.

“Martin, who worked as a plumber and a part-time barman in the Priory Inn at Holywood, worked on New Year’s Eve 2005 and then went on to two house parties with friends,” he said.

“On New Year’s Day, he and his friends went to Pat’s Bar in Garmoyle Street to watch a football match.

“The friends left and Martin remained in the bar talking to other customers.

“He left at about 7.10pm and hasn’t been seen since.

“Martin, who is about 6ft 1in tall and of slim build with short dark hair, was wearing a black ‘Guinness’ T-shirt and blue jeans.

“Police investigating Martin’s disappearance carried out searches on land and on the water and deployed the diving team and air support team in these searches.

“We have also undertaken extensive inquiries but despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located.

“We remain committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and detectives will continue to follow up all new lines of inquiry and any new information.”

Anyone with knowledge of Mr Kelly’s disappearance is asked to contact the PSNI. - PA