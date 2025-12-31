Man arrested as drugs valued at more than €200,000 seized in Co Carlow

Gardaí in Co Carlow seized drugs and cash during a search of a house in Hacketstown. Photograph: Garda Press Office

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Co Carlow following the seizure of drugs and vapes worth more than €200,000.

A house in Hacketstown, near the border with Co Wicklow, was searched on Tuesday as part of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region, gardaí said.

A local drugs unit seized suspected cannabis with a street value of €136,000, cocaine worth €38,000 and Valium tablets worth €2,000.

Vapes and vape liquid valued at €39,000 and a further €21,750 in cash were also seized by gardaí.

The man was arrested at the scene and is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in the eastern region.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, while investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

The search operation was carried out under Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.