Learner driver ran over and seriously injured then girlfriend in act of ‘horseplay’

Lana Dowling, of Shankill, Co Dublin, was given a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. Photograph: Colins Courts

A learner driver who ran over her then girlfriend with a car during an act of “horseplay”, leaving her with life-changing injuries, has been given a two-year suspended sentence.

Lana Dowling (20), of Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm at the same address on October 24th, 2024.

The court heard Dowling, then 19, was moving the car forward while her then partner was on the bonnet. The young woman fell and was run over.

Judge Martin Nolan said the incident occurred after the pair engaged in a conversation that developed into “a playful act or horseplay in relation to the car”.

Garda Lee O’Donoghue told prosecuting barrister Rebecca Smith he attended the scene at about 2.40pm in response to a 999 call about a road incident.

He found the injured party screaming for help and trapped under a silver Nissan Micra. The court heard she had blood coming from her hairline and her legs were turned 180 degrees.

Dowling was present and admitted she had been driving the car. She said they had been “joking and messing” with the injured party on the car bonnet, the Garda said.

Dowling passed a roadside breath test and a drug swipe test.

An eyewitness described seeing someone holding on to the passenger side of the car but was unable to say if they were standing or falling. In a split second, they said, the car went bump twice and this was followed by a dragging sound. They believed the driver had pulled the handbrake and the car stalled and jolted.

The witness said the driver, who appeared to be in shock, said “it’s my girlfriend” and “I am so sorry”.

Medical reports before the court outlined that the young woman suffered a traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures, chest injuries, pelvic injuries, lower limb injuries, multiple abrasions and neuropathic pain. She underwent surgery to fix her pelvis and the court heard rods and plates were inserted.

The young woman was in a coma for six days and spent months in hospital. She had no recollection of the incident.

Dowling told gardaí she was truly sorry and wished to help the woman recover as best she could. She said she realised the incident could have been avoided and accepted the seriousness of what had occurred.

In a victim impact statement, the young woman said her life had been “turned upside down” and she experienced nightmares, pain and confusion after waking from a coma.

She said she still cannot walk without help and has been left with “horrific pain and weakness”. She said she struggles with memory problems, anger and the psychological impact of what happened.

Defence counsel Gerardine Small said Dowling offered an unreserved apology and asked the court to consider her early guilty plea, remorse and acceptance of responsibility.

She said Dowling had witnessed the pain, fear and uncertainty the injured party and her family were going through, and knowing her actions had contributed to that was something she carried every day.

The judge said the young woman sustained devastating injuries and it would take a long time for her to recover physically and psychologically.

He said the driver of the car bears ultimate responsibility for control of the vehicle and that Dowling should not have engaged in this act. He noted she was a learner driver who was not accompanied by an experienced driver.

Nolan took into account the fact that Dowling has no prior convictions, a good work ethic and visited the hospital after the event.

The judge said he thought it would be undeserved and unjust for Dowling to go to prison but he was very much aware of the long-term consequences for the victim.

He imposed a sentence of two years, which he suspended in full, and disqualified Dowling from driving for five years.