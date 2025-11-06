Two arrested in connection with suspected arson attack at Drogheda Ipas centre

The scene of the arson attack on a centre housing asylum seekers on George’s Street Drogheda, Co Louth. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí investigating a suspected arson attack on a centre for international protection applicants (Ipas) in Co Louth last week have made the first arrests in the case. Two suspects, both men in their 20s, were being held for questioning on Thursday morning.

Their arrests followed an intense Garda inquiry since the fire on Halloween night, which was set when an accelerant was spread on stairs at the property in Drogheda and then set on fire.

On adult and four children, including a baby, had to be rescued from the top floor of the property as the fire quickly spread on the stairs and hallway blocking the exit route. The arsonist was caught setting the fire on CCTV footage recorded inside the property.

Gardaí issued a brief statement on Thursday morning confirming a man in his 20s had been arrested in Co Louth on Wednesday night while the second suspect, also in his 20s, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Both were arrested in connection with “alleged offences under the Criminal Damage Act” and were being detained at a Garda station in the Louth division under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí believe at least two men were involved in setting the blaze at the Ipas centre, with one pouring the accelerant and starting the fire and the other waiting at a door to the property, acting as look-out and ensuring a quick getaway.

