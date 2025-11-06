Gardaí arrest far-right suspects ‘intent on minority attack’ in anti-terrorism operation

Two men arrested by gardaí as part of a cross-Border antiterrorism operation are being treated as far-right figures who were intent on attacking a minority group, The Irish Times has learned.

The arrests on Wednesday were the first of their kind in any operation targeting the far right in the State.

A vehicle carrying the men was stopped by gardaí in Co Laois in an operation involving armed members. Pipe ends and sealant, at least one bulletproof vest, cable ties, hatchets, knives and a Tricolour were discovered.

The operation was carried out by the Garda’s Special Detective Unit (SDU), which investigates and combats terrorism and other threats to the State.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) discovered explosive devices in a related operation in the village of Annalong, Co Down.

In recent years gardaí have carried out significant operations into the threat posed by the far right and have treated some of their crimes and conspiracies, including threats to politicians, as national security issues.

However, the arrest of far-right figures during a counterterrorism cross-Border operation involving the discovery of suspect devices represents a significant escalation in the nature of criminal investigations targeting the far right in the Republic of Ireland.

The men detained in the Republic are in their 30s and 40s. They were being held at Garda stations in the Midlands under the Offences Against the State Act and can be questioned for up to 72 hours without charge.

The Garda said it was working closely with the PSNI on this investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Michael McElgunn, the head of the Garda’s National Crime and Security Intelligence Service, said the search and arrests demonstrated the force’s commitment “to identifying, assessing and countering security threats” to communities.

“This ongoing operation demonstrates the close working relationship An Garda Síochána has with our colleagues in the PSNI to investigate and interdict threats across the island of Ireland, keeping people safe,” he said.

The PSNI also issued a statement on its part of the operation, confirming its officers initially “discovered suspicious objects inside the house, with four suspect devices then located” in the garden.

“Ammunition technical officers subsequently attended the scene and examined the devices,” the PSNI said.

“During the public safety operation that followed, a number of local residents were evacuated from their homes. The suspected devices and a number of items – including laptops – were removed for further examination.”