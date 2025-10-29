Gardaí investigate discovery of woman’s body in Co Meath

The Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation.

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in Co Meath on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were alerted after the woman was found unresponsive at a residence in Kilmessan at 5.30pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, which has been preserved for technical examination, gardaí said in a statement.

The coroner has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation.

“A postmortem examination will be scheduled in due course,” gardaí added.