Citywest unrest: Two charged with alleged public order offences in Saggart

A 30-year-old man who told the court he sleeps rough in Dublin city centre was remanded on bail after being charged with alleged public order offences at Garter Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, on Thursday.

When granting bail to Jonathan McCarthy, Judge Paula Murphy in the Dublin District Court, said he must stay away from the Citywest and Saggart areas and from all International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) centres and not participate in any violent protests and demonstrations.

Mr McCarthy is charged with the use of threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour, failing to leave the vicinity after being instructed to do so, and failing to provide his name and address to a member of An Garda Síochána exercising his powers, all offences under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

During discussion of a possible curfew being imposed as part of his bail conditions, the court was told that Mr McCarthy, dressed in a T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, was in fact sleeping rough at a location in Dublin 1. He had initially given his address as Murphy’s Hotel, Dwyer Square, Tinahely, Co Wicklow.

Judge Murphy, who had been considering a curfew at a stated address as part of Mr McCarthy’s bail conditions, then ordered that he give a phone number to An Garda Síochána and be in a position to answer a call at all times.

The alleged offences are to be tried on a summary basis and the court was told the gardaí had no objection to bail. Mr McCarthy’s case was remanded to October 31st next.

Also before the court on Friday was Brendan Casey (20), of Lealand Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, who was charged with allegedly using threatening, abusive or insulting language at Garter’s Lane, Saggart, on Thursday, and providing a false and misleading name and address to a garda, both contrary to the 1994 Public Order Act.

Mr Casey was remanded on bail to November 14th next.

Also in the Dublin District Court, a woman who said she had been friendly for years with a man facing a charge of violent disorder at Citywest put up independent surety of €5,000 for him.

The woman told Judge Murphy she understood she was to notify An Garda Síochána if the accused man, Roberto Iafrate (35), of Slade Castle Court, Saggart, breached his bail conditions, which include staying away from all Ipas centres and violent protests.

Mr Iafrate who was before the court earlier this week, is charged with alleged violent disorder arising from the events at the Ipas centre in Saggart on Tuesday. His bail conditions include a curfew and his own bond of €3,000.

[ ‘It was a frightening, dark night’: Inside Citywest as anti-immigration riots ragedOpens in new window ]