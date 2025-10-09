Mother of girl (5) killed at home thanks community for giving her ‘strength and power’

Agnieszka Rode Daczkowska accompanies the coffin of her five-year-old daughter Julia Daczkowska from St Canice's Church, Finglas, after Thursday's memorial Mass. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The mother of five-year-old Julia Daczkowska, who was killed in her home in Finglas, north Dublin, has thanked friends and neighbours for their support and giving her “the strength and the power” to continue.

The bodies of Julia – who would have celebrated her sixth birthday this week – and her father Krzysztof (50) were discovered by Julia’s mother Agnieszka Rode Daczkowska at their home in the Heathfield estate at around 8pm on Saturday, September 27th.

Gardaí are investigating the theory that Krzysztof Daczkowska killed his daughter before taking his own life.

Speaking at a memorial Mass for Julia in St Canice’s Church, Finglas, on Thursday, Ms Rode Daczkowska told the congregation: “Thank you, that you gave me support that I couldn’t imagine.”

She said: “So thank you for everything, and I know Julia, is looking at me from heaven, and I believe she will protect me, and she will help me to find a different life without her, but she will give me support. She will give me the power.”

Julia’s small white coffin was brought to the church for the memorial Mass in advance of her repatriation to Poland for burial by her extended family.

Fr Richard Hyland, parish priest of St Canice and St Margaret’s parishes, welcomed Julia’s coffin along with her favourite teddy bear “Stitch” and colourfully dressed children who were members of Julia’s cub scout group.

Stuffed toys and a portrait of Julia Daczkowska with her coffin on Thursday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

“Words fail us in the death of this beautiful and precious child,” he said. “We can only hope that our presence here today may bring a little consolation to Agnieszka and Julia’s nan and grandad.”

Fr Hyland also offered prayers for Julia’s father. He told mourners: “We also remember in prayer Krzysztof. Lord, in his kindness, have mercy on him and welcome him into his kingdom.”

A Polish Dominican priest, Fr Patrick, welcomed the congregation in the Polish language. In English he said, “we have come together today with broken hearts to commit little Julia into the hands of God”.

“We believe God will hold her forever,” he said.