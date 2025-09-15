Man in 80s dies in hospital following assault in Co Tipperary

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault at St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary Town. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

A man in his 80s who was injured in a serious assault last week in Tipperary Town has died in hospital.

The man was attacked at St Michael’s Avenue at about 9.35pm on Friday.

Gardaí said on Monday he had died at University Hospital Limerick over the weekend.

A second man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested in relation to the incident remains in custody at a Garda station in Co Tipperary.

The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged, a Garda statement said.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is providing support to the family of the deceased, it added.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of St Michael’s Avenue between 7pm and 10pm last Friday and who may have video camera footage - including dashcam footage - is asked to make it available to the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.