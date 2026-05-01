Convicted killer allowed on family holiday before sentencing over serious crash

Derek Moore, of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious harm to Valentyna Linck on May 27th, 2022. Photograph: Collins Courts

A convicted killer awaiting sentence for striking a Ukrainian grandmother while riding his motorbike has been granted permission to travel abroad on holiday, despite Garda objections.

Derek Moore (also known as Derek “Del Boy” Hutch) is awaiting sentencing on a charge of dangerous driving causing serious harm, with the case due to be finalised on June 29th by Judge Pauline Codd. Moore is a nephew of veteran criminal Gerry Hutch.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the judge had commented on the last sentencing date that, while Moore is currently on bail, a custodial sentence is likely in light of the injuries involved.

She had adjourned sentencing until June to allow Moore undergo detoxification from benzodiazepines so he can go on medication for his newly diagnosed ADHD.

The sentencing hearing in December 2025 heard that Moore was seen speeding and doing wheelies on the motorbike in Dublin’s north inner city before the collision. His speed shortly before he struck the injured party was assessed at between 150km/h and 158km/h.

On Friday the case came before Judge Orla Crowe for a bail variation hearing brought by the defence, to allow Moore to travel abroad for one week for a family holiday.

Det Gda Shane Noone told barrister Lisa Dempsey, prosecuting, that Moore’s status has changed since his previous applications to travel and he is now awaiting sentencing in a serious case.

He said the injured party was anxious to have the case dealt with.

The garda agreed that Moore had travelled before and honoured his bail conditions but said there had not been an application for travel since his guilty plea in this case.

Barrister Luigi Rea, defending, submitted Moore had complied with previous bail conditions to travel and had previously returned his passport without issue.

Moore took the stand and told the court he would return if his bail conditions were varied.

He said the opportunity to go on the family holiday had only arisen recently as he had not known previously if he would be able to go.

Rea submitted that if Moore was foolish enough not to return he “would be picked up quickly”.

Crowe noted that Moore had complied with bail conditions in the past and had previously honoured travel permissions. She said there was an indication Codd would impose a custodial sentence, but noted defence counsel said they would argue to the contrary.

Crowe relaxed the bail conditions to allow Moore to travel for one week. She told him there were mechanisms for his return if he did not comply with the bail conditions.

Moore (43), of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious harm to Valentyna Linck on May 27th, 2022 at Amiens Street.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving and a count of driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Further counts of dangerous driving are to be taken into consideration by the court.

Moore has 44 previous convictions including for manslaughter, assault causing serious harm, attempted robbery, possession of drugs and endangerment, and eight for dangerous driving.

Linck, a Ukrainian grandmother, was crossing Amiens Street with her daughter and a friend near the railway bridge when Moore struck her.

She suffered significant facial and head injuries, as well as leg and arm fractures. She had a stroke and a brain bleed, spent one month in a coma and required several surgeries.

She required significant rehabilitative treatment following the collision. She is in constant pain, sustained facial scarring, can no longer work and is not as independent as she used to be.

Moore has been on bail and has not come to Garda attention except for one public order matter, the court was told at his sentencing hearing.

The garda agreed with Rea at that sentencing hearing that his client was apologetic when interviewed and expressed his hope that the injured party would make a full recovery.

It was further accepted that there was no connection between the parties before this incident. The garda agreed that several of Moore’s family members have died in “horrible circumstances”.

Moore has an adult son and an infant with his new partner. He has recently been diagnosed with ADHD.