Man charged over car bomb attack outside Dunmurry police station in Belfast

Forensic investigators at the scene in Dunmurry in Northern Ireland after a car bomb exploded outside a PSNI station. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A 66-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a car bomb attack on Dunmurry police station.

On Saturday, a male delivery driver was hijacked in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast.

A device was placed inside the vehicle and he was ordered to drive to Dunmurry police station.

The car exploded outside the station as people were being evacuated.

Nobody was injured.

The 66-year-old man was arrested in the Dunmurry area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday.

He has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, possession of articles for use in terrorism and hijacking.

He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police patrols and checkpoints have been stepped up in Northern Ireland to “counter the ongoing dissident threat” following last weekend’s incident.

“Our job is to keep communities safe and also our officers who bravely serve to protect these communities. We are taking every reasonable step to do so. However, we need the active support of our communities to do this,” said PSNI assistant chief constable Davy Beck. – PA