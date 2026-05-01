Bohemians earn battling draw against Derry City to end losing streak

League of Ireland Premier Division: Bohemians 1 (Strods 52) Derry City 1 (Olayinka 39)

The walk across the big Dalymount Park pitch, from the home dugout to the tunnel on the opposite side, can be an unforgiving and brutal experience for a Bohemians manager when their team is stuck in a rut.

Supporters in the Jodi Stand are not averse to dialling up the heat on their own in such scenarios, and those 100 yards must feel like double that when the manager embarks on that journey towards the disenchanted, with taunts raining down.

Alan Reynolds knows the score. Bohemians were in the horrors at one stage last season and he was locked in a vicious cycle for a spell until finding a way out. But at half-time here, he was back on familiar ground, for a time.

Without a win in seven games before this, and having lost their last three-in-a-row, the boos rang out around the old ground as Reynolds made his way towards the dressingroom, his team already behind to James Olayinka’s opener.

But the Bohemians players and management team were spared more of the same on full-time after a much improved second-half display that yielded a Markuss Strods equaliser, but no more than that as their winless run continued. Still, the jeers turned to cheers as Reynolds and his players were applauded off by sections of the fan base after showing some fight.

Derry, who kept faith with the same starting team that beat Shamrock Rovers at Celtic Park last week, started like a team chasing a third win on the spin. Arriving here, it was too soon to say they had turned a corner after such a poor start to the season, but wins over Rovers and Shelbourne restored some purpose and pride to their work.

Derry’s James Olayinka celebrates scoring the first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

They were good value for their half-time lead, having starved Bohemians of possession for long spells of a first-half that briefly threatened to deliver end-to-end football, only for a general lack of quality on both sides to take a hold thereafter.

Still, Derry always played with more purpose and James Clarke, who left Bohs over the winter, and who came into this game with three goals in five games, was geared up to inflict more misery on his former club.

He showed good endeavour and led the way, teasing Bohemians with an early rising shot before Brandon Fleming peppered the Gypsies box with a slew of corners in a sustained spell of pressure that eventually told six minutes before half-time.

Darragh Markey was another thorn in Bohs’ side and set the wheels in motion down the right side, laying off to Adam O’Reilly who squared a ball to the edge of the box for Olayinka. The former Arsenal man took a touch, steadied himself and slipped a low ball under Kacper Chorazka. The strewn goalkeeper hid his face in his gloves, mortified at his weak attempt to stop the shot.

Cue those half-time boos, with frustrated home fans reeling at what they had witnessed before venting at Reynolds as he bound towards the tunnel. Derry City goalkeeper Eddie Beach couldn’t have wished for an easier introduction to his night’s work.

Dawson Devoy did fire a low shot directly at him and Senan Mullen then dragged another wide of Beach’s post, but the defender never got fully behind it and those home supporters groaned in unison with their team’s limited chances going awry.

But Ross Tierney’s arrival at half-time lifted the mood. So often their talisman, he was left out of the side after a dip in form but responded in style to make an instant impact, winning the header for Colm Whelan to slip Markuss Strods in for the equaliser just seven minutes after the restart.

But neither side did enough to win it, even though Devoy went close in injury-time. Derry’s cause wasn’t helped when Adam O’Reilly was sent off for a second yellow card with seven minutes to go. Travelling fans then screamed for Bohs defender Patrick Hickey to walk, too, after he caught a ball in open play, but did so knowing the linesman had already flagged for offside.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Power (Harpur 87), Todd, Hickey, Mullen (Byrne 76); Devoy, Morahan (McDonnell 76); Strods (Parsons 87), Morahan, Devoy, Rooney; James-Taylor (Tierney 45), Whelan.

Derry City: Beach; Cotter, Stott, P McClean, Fleming (Doherty 77); Olayinka (Duffy 67), Winchester (Dummigan 51), Markey, O’Reilly; Clarke, Thomas (Akinyemi 67).

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin)