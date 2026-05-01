Kinahan cartel member Sean McGovern to be sentenced next month

Sean McGovern was arrested in Dubai in October 2024 and then became the first Irish criminal to be extradited from the United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Garda

Kinahan cartel member Sean McGovern is to be sentenced next month at the Special Criminal Court for directing a criminal organisation.

McGovern (40), with a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, has pleaded guilty to directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 20th and December 22nd, 2016, in relation to the murder of Christopher “Noel” Kirwan.

He also admitted directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 17th, 2015, and April 6th, 2017, in connection with the surveillance of James Gately in preparation for the commission of an indictable offence.

The three-judge court heard mitigating evidence on Friday before adjourning sentencing until Monday, June 8th.

McGovern was involved in targeting and tracking Kirwan, who was shot dead in his car seconds after arriving home, the Special Criminal Court was told on Monday.

Kirwan (62), who knew the Hutch family from childhood and featured in a newspaper photograph attending the funeral of murder victim Eddie Hutch, had no known involvement in crime and was an “easy target”, Det Sgt Donal Daly told the court.

Evidence also linked McGovern with devices used to track James “Mago” Gately, whom the Kinahan gang believed was involved in the February 2016 Regency hotel attack. Kinahan gang member David Byrne was killed and McGovern was wounded in that attack.

McGovern was heard “discussing targets” with a man referred to as “Cap” during a phone conversation two days after the 2016 Regency hotel attack, Det Supt David Gallagher told the court.

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McGovern was arrested in Dubai in October 2024 and in May 2025 became the first Irish criminal to be extradited from the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, Gallagher, who has been involved in investigating the Kinahan gang for years, described McGovern as “a senior lieutenant” in the gang operating on the ground in Ireland.

He agreed with McGovern’s barrister Michael Bowman that McGovern was “three tiers” down in the organisation’s structure, with “significant people” above him.