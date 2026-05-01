Peter Kay show stopped and 19-year-old in custody after ‘suspicious bag’ found

Peter Kay is scheduled to perform a second show at the Utility Arena Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

A live show by comedian Peter Kay in Birmingham has been stopped after a “potential suspicious bag” was found around the venue.

The Utilita Arena Birmingham was evacuated and a 19-year-old man was taken into custody, West Midlands police said on Friday evening.

The force said: “We are assisting with an evacuation at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham after a potential suspicious bag was found.

“A 19-year-old man is in custody and as a precaution the site is currently subject of a search. We will provide further updates when we can.”

Audience members reported that Kay was pulled from the stage about 45 minutes into his performance, and the crowd were asked to leave the venue without being told what was happening.

The arena said in a statement: “Utilita Arena Birmingham has been evacuated as a precaution on the advice of West Midlands police after a potential suspicious bag was found nearby.

The Peter Kay gig in Birmingham was evacuated after a "potential suspicious bag" was found, police say. Photograph: Steve Aspinall/PA Wire

“The safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our highest priority. We can confirm everyone was safely evacuated and that the venue is secure.”

The venue said ticket holders would be contacted, but did not say whether the incident would have any impact on the planned show the following day. – Guardian

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