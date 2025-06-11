Gardaí arrest two over hit-and-run that killed husband and wife crossing road

Anthony Hogg (40) and his wife Georgina (39) were killed in a hit and run incident in Blanchardstown on St Stephen's Day in 2024. Photograph: Facebook

Two people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed a husband and wife on St Stephen’s Day last year.

Anthony ‘Anto’ Hogg (40) and Georgina Hogg Moore (39) were killed crossing the road near Whitestown in Dublin 15 on December 26th at 5.45pm.

[ Husband and wife killed in Dublin hit-and-run had been set to celebrate anniversary, joint-funeral toldOpens in new window ]

Ms Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene while Mr Hogg was taken for treatment to Connolly Memorial Hospital, where he died several hours later.

The couple’s teenage daughter was with them at the time and witnessed the collision. She was not injured. Another teenage son was not with them at the time.

READ MORE

On Wednesday gardaí said they had arrested a man (aged 40) in connection with the investigation. He is being detained at a Dublin Garda station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A woman (30s) was arrested and is detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.