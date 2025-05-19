Questioning of suspect (50s) arrested by gardaí investigating murder of Michael Gaine continues

Mr Gaine (56) was last seen in Kenmare on Thursday, March 20th. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

Gardaí investigating the suspected murder of Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine will have an extended period to interview the suspect as his interview sessions were suspended for periods after he was first taken into custody.

The man, who is in his 50s and knew Mr Gaine (56), was arrested on Sunday afternoon. It came 48 hours after partial human remains were found in slurry spread on Mr Gaine’s land.

Gardaí are afforded 24 hours to question suspects arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, meaning the detained man would in theory have to be charged or released by Monday afternoon.

However, that timeline is expected to run on because the suspect’s interview sessions with detectives were suspended for periods, including to rest overnight.

The scene at Michael Gaine's farm near Kenmare, Co Kerry at the weekend. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

It means gardaí will have until late on Monday night, and possibly until early on Tuesday, before the 24-hour period for interviews expires.

Gardaí from Co Kerry are being aided in their investigation by members of the Garda’s National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the force’s serious crimes squad.

The search at Mr Gaine’s farm, just outside Kenmare, has become more intensive. A team of Defence Forces personnel was on Monday aiding the Garda search of the fields where the slurry was spread on Friday. An examination of the slurry tanks and equipment used to spread the slurry was continuing and gardaí were searching the farmyard area around it.

On Friday, a number of people took slurry from the tank on Mr Gaine’s farm – at Carrig East, north of Kenmare, off the N71 to Moll’s Gap – and began spraying it on a number of fields.

As that work was under way, they spotted what they suspected were partial human remains. The alarm was raised, gardaí arrived and soon afterwards declared the fields and farm yard as crime scenes. The floor of a large shed was removed using an excavator to allow access to his slurry tanks.

More human remains were found over the weekend and a postmortem was due to take place at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee.

Gardaí believe Mr Gaine, a married man who was well-liked in the local community, was killed on Thursday, March 20th. He was earlier seen in a Centra shop in Kenmare.

Gardaí on Michael Gaine's farm at Carrig East, Kenmare. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

They suspect his remains were dumped in the slurry tank in an attempt to conceal the crime. While the slurry tank was searched and drained in the days after Mr Gaine vanished, when the inquiry was still a missing person’s case, nothing of evidential value was found.

It was unclear if the remains were in the tank from the time of the killing or if they were placed there later.

The suspect’s arrest marked the first time anyone had been detained by gardaí since the investigation began.

The statement confirming the man had been arrested was the first time gardaí had referred Mr Gaine’s death as murder.

The investigation into his disappearance was initially a missing person’s inquiry, which began immediately he was reported missing on March 21st. However, after exhaustive searches failed to find any evidence to suggest he was still alive, or what had happened to him, the investigation was upgraded to a homicide inquiry on April 29th.