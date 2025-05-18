PSNI arrest man for attempted murder after car rams drinkers

The collision was reported shortly after 11pm at Main Street in Millisle village, a seaside resort on the Ards Peninsula. Photograph: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were seriously injured when a car hit drinkers outside a Co Down bar on Saturday night.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective inspector Oonagh Ryan said the collision was reported shortly after 11pm at Main Street in Millisle village, a seaside resort on the Ards Peninsula. A festival had taken place in the village earlier in the day.

“It was reported that the vehicle involved, turned around and drove past the licensed premises again before making off from the scene,” Ms Ryan said.

The PSNI and ambulance service attended the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which have been described as serious, said Ms Ryan.

The vehicle was located a short time later outside Walkers Lane, Millisle. One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of driving offences, she said.

He is currently in police custody.”

The street was closed for a period on Sunday. Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam, doorbell or other footage of the incident to come forward.