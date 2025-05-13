Man (50s) due to appear in court in connection with €1.8m cannabis seizure

Revenue officers seized some 90kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.8 million in Co Louth.

A man in his 50s is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an investigation into the seizure of €1.8 million cannabis in Co Louth.

Revenue officers seized about 90kgs of herbal cannabis on Monday as part of a joint operation between Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Louth’s divisional drugs unit.

Gardaí said the man in his 50s was arrested and detained at a Co Louth Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act of 1996.

On Tuesday a Garda spokesperson said the man has been charged and is expected to appear shortly before Dundalk District Court.