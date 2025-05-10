PSNI detectives investigate shots fired at Derry home

PSNI detectives have asked anyone with information or footage of the incident to get in touch. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Detectives are investigating shots fired at a home in Derry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that it received a report at 1am that a motorbike had pulled up outside a residential property in Shantallow Avenue and fired multiple gunshots before leaving the area.

This is believed to have occurred between 11.30pm and 12.30am overnight.

The occupant of the property was not injured, police said. Detectives have asked anyone with information or footage of the incident to get in touch. – PA