Shotgun, ammunition and drugs seized by gardaí in raid following attempted drone bomb attack

The shotgun seized by gardaí as part of the operation. Photograph: An Garda Siochána

A pump-action shotgun, 26 rounds of ammunition, drugs worth about €14,000, four motorcycles, a tracking device and phones were seized by gardaí in Finglas, north Dublin on Thursday.

The eight searches at residences in the area follow a number of others conducted in recent days by gardaí as part of its response to illegal drone activity locally.

A drone carrying an improvised explosive device crashed last week in Finglas.

Detectives believe the pipe bomb was to be detonated by hitting the ground at the intended target’s home after being dropped from the drone mid-flight.

It is understood to be part of a feud between crime gangs.

Around €10,000 in cannabis and heroin with an estimated value of €4,200 were among the seizures by gardaí, who were supported by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.