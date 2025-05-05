Drone carrying pipe bomb crashes in botched Dublin-feud attack

A drone carrying a pipe bomb crashed at a house in a north Dublin suburb on Monday evening. The drone was being flown by one criminal faction to target another when the intended attack went wrong.

Detectives believe the pipe bomb, a viable explosive device, was to be detonated by hitting the ground at the intended target’s home in Finglas after being dropped from the drone mid-flight.

However, while the drone crashed in the area, beside an innocent family’s house, it did not explode and the emergency services were alerted.

The incident is being regarded by gardaí as a significant escalation in a local feud. Gardaí said it could have caused serious injury or loss of life.

READ MORE

The main figures in the feud are regarded as dangerous and volatile but do not have a national profile. Gardaí believe the target of the botched drone bomb attack was a close associate of one of the two feuding gang leaders.

A Garda operation swung into action when the drone crashed. Defence Forces bomb disposal experts were called in to make the device safe.

Garda Headquarters said gardaí “attended a domestic residence following reports of a suspicious device in Glenties Park, Finglas, Dublin 11” in the early hours of bank holiday Monday.

“The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and later declared the device safe. The device was subsequently removed for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí believe the attempted drone bombing was the latest incident in a worsening localised feud between the rival criminal factions. Several serious incidents took place in recent weeks, including shots being fired.

The main protagonists in the feud have been before the courts on serious charges, including relating to firearms. Both men have been involved in unrelated gangland feuds in recent years.