Small increase in hate-related crimes reported to gardaí last year

A total of 732 discriminatory-motivated incidents or crimes were recorded on the Garda’s Pulse system last year

There was a small increase in hate-related crimes and incidents in 2024, according to new figures from the gardaí.

There were 732 discriminatory-motivated incidents or crimes recorded on the Garda’s Pulse system last year. This is a 4 per cent increase on the 696 recorded in 2023 and up further from 483 in 2021.

This breaks down as 592 hate crimes and 84 hate-related incidents recorded in 2024.

The increases were across all nine discriminatory motives tracked, An Garda Síochána said.

A senior garda encouraged the public to report hate-related crimes and said targeting someone because of a “fundamental characteristic” is a “stain on all of society”.

Among the examples shared by gardaí was an incident of a man in his 40s using “racially charged language” and spitting at a security guard. Another recorded instance related to an aggressive male threatening and racially abusing supermarket staff in Dublin city, gardaí said.

Anti-race remains the most prevalent discriminatory motive, accounting for 39 per cent of all hate-related motives recorded.

In 2024, anti-nationality increased to a quarter of all motives compared with accounting for 18 per cent in 2023.

Despite being the third-highest motive in hate incidents during 2023 and 2024, anti-sexual orientation has declined year on year, from 70 in 2024 and 109 in 2023.

The largest percentage of hate motives were recorded in public-order incidents (31 per cent), minor assaults (22 per cent) and criminal damage not by fire (16 per cent).

As was the case in the previous three years, just under half of all hate-related incidents occurred in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, though there has been a year-on-year reduction.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Jones, who has responsibility for community engagement, said that despite the recorded increases, hate-related crime is underreported.

“Together we must continue to reject hate and discrimination and consistently remind one another that everyone has a right to live safely and free from prejudice.

“Incidents of this nature are not and never will be acceptable,” he said.

“I really encourage anyone [who] has experienced an incident of crime which has been motivated by hate to please come forward and report your experience, I assure you that we will support you in any way that we can.”

An Garda Síochána said there are more than 500 Garda diversity officers working across the country who engage with minority communities and individuals daily.

It said thousands of Garda personnel have undertaken a certificate programme in human rights and policing in Ireland, in collaboration with the University of Limerick. - PA