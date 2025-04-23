Man (55) charged after violence following dissident Easter parade in Derry

Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said its investigation into Monday’s events is ongoing. Photograph: Trevor McBride

A man, who was arrested under the UK’s Terrorism Act, has been charged following attacks on police after a dissident republican parade in Derry on Monday.

The 55-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation.

He will appear before Derry’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

A second man (30) has been released following questioning.

READ MORE

Officers were attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks after the parade on Easter Monday, where they seized a van and other items.

The annual parade in Derry, which marks the 1916 Easter Rising against British rule in Dublin, involved people carrying flags and wearing paramilitary-style uniforms with their faces covered.

The march, which started in the Creggan estate, concluded with speeches at Free Derry corner in the Bogside area of the city.

Nearby, a crowd of mostly young people threw several petrol bombs and fireworks at police vehicles stationed close to the city’s historic walls overlooking the Bogside.

The area was closed to the public for a period during the disorder.

The dissident republican event has sparked similar scenes of violence in previous years.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said its investigation into Monday’s events is ongoing.