Garda struck in hit-and-run incident during traffic patrol stop

A member of An Garda Síochána was struck in a hit-and-run incident in Co Westmeath on Thursday.

Gardaí are investigating after a driver sped off after being stopped in relation to an alert on the force’s automatic number-plate recognition system.

The member of the force had been approaching the vehicle at the time and was struck. He was brought to Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar with injuries described as not life-threatening, and later discharged.

Gardaí from the Westmeath roads policing unit stopped the vehicle while on routine patrol at the Heathfield area of Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, the force said.

The incident took place at about 10am on Thursday.

The car was found a short time after the incident in Boreen Bradach, Kinnegad, a popular walking route.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward to Mullingar Garda station, the Garda confidential line or any Garda station.

Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of a red Volkswagen Golf, partial registration number 04TS, travelling in the Kinnegad area earlier on Thursday.