Man (60s) suffers serious head injuries in violent assault in south Dublin

A man in his 60s was undergoing specialist care in hospital for serious head injuries after he was assaulted at a property in Dublin’s south inner city. A suspect, who is in his 20s, was arrested and is still being held in Garda custody.

The investigation into the serious assault in a flat at Old Convent, Basin Street, Dublin 8, is being carried out by gardaí at Kilmainham station.

Gardaí responded to a call for assistance at about midday. When they and paramedics arrived they found the victim unresponsive in a flat.

“He was removed from the scene by ambulance and is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious,” a statement said.

The man (20s) is being interviewed by gardaí. He was detained on Tuesday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, which allows for him to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

The scene was sealed off immediately for analysis by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or other people, with information to contact the incident room at Kilmainham Garda station at 01 666 9700 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.