Gardaí search slurry pit as fears grow over missing Kerry sheep farmer

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information about the whereabouts of sheep farmer Michael Gaine in Kenmare, Co Kerry

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of sheep farmer Mike Gaine in Co Kerry were on Tuesday using plant machinery to empty a slurry pit at his home near Kenmare for fear his remains could be located there.

Investigators are keeping an open mind as to what has happened to the 56-year-old.

Garda sources said they have not ruled out any scenarios, including that Mr Gaine was the victim of foul play, though they stressed no firm evidence had emerged confirming he had died or that he was attacked in any way.

Gardaí are extremely concerned, as Mr Gaine has not been seen since last Thursday morning, with sources saying the investigation team was now “searching for a body”, even though they could not be certain the missing man was deceased.

“There is no sign of a struggle, no crime scene, nothing like that,” said one source. “But he has not been since for five days now and there is extreme concern.”

Initially, when Mr Gaine went missing there were fears he had gone out to tend his animals somewhere on his farm and had perhaps fallen or otherwise got into difficulty. However, a large of team of volunteers and emergency services workers have carried out extensive searches and no sign of him has been found.

Mr Gaine’s home and a number of cars have been technically examined by the Garda, for use in the event of the investigation becoming a criminal inquiry. The Garda’s focus in recent days has been on the immediate vicinity of his home, including searching at a slurry pit to determine whether he may have fallen into it into it or whether his remains may be otherwise concealed there.

Mr Gaine was reported missing from his farm near Kenmare on Friday, a day after the last confirmed sighting of him. Gardaí had no indication he was vulnerable or at risk in any way and his disappearance is regarded as completely out of character.

A very significant search operation was stepped up, including by Kerry Mountain Rescue, over the weekend in a bid to comb lands where Mr Gaine may have fallen and injured himself while tending to his animals. Volunteers also joined the search party – along with Kerry Civil Defence and Kerry Fire Service – swelling to about 250 the number of people looking for the missing man on Sunday.

The search has focused mainly on the Carraig East area of Kenmare, though no trace of Mr Gaine has been found. The Rescue 115 helicopter was also deployed to conduct aerial searching.

Amid growing concern for Mr Gaine’s welfare, gardaí have released a CCTV still image of him buying mobile phone credit at a Centra store in Kenmare at 9.48am on Thursday. He was seen minutes later in Kenmare, which appears to be the last confirmed sighting of him.

Mr Gaine was described as being about 5ft 10in in height and of stocky build, with brown/grey hair and a “bushy beard”. When last seen, he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

An appeal for information issued by Garda Headquarters said Mr Gaine’s family, and investigating gardaí, were “extremely concerned” for his safety. They have asked anyone who may have been in contact with him, or seen him, late last week to come forward.

Gardaí in Killarney are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area of Kenmare town and Moll’s Gap last Thursday or Friday and who may have dash cam footage.