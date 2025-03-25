Eighth man charged over fatal assault of Quham Babatunde in Dublin’s city centre

Quham Babatunde died in the early hours of February 15th, after being assaulted on Anne Street South. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos.

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of Quham Babatunde in Dublin’s city centre in February.

He is the eighth man to be charged following the stabbing on Anne Street South at about 3am on February 15th.

The 34-year-old from Nigeria had been living in the Ballyogan accommodation centre in South Dublin pending his international protection application.

Seven other men have come before the courts on charges connected to his fatal assault or events in the area that night.

READ MORE

Dublin District Court previously heard gardaí found Mr Babatunde unresponsive at about 3am after he had been stabbed four times following a melee. He died after being rushed to hospital.

The man arrested on Monday will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning.