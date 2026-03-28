Anti-racism protesters hopeful London turnout has ‘intimidated’ far-right to stay away

Organisers of a mass demonstration in central London are hopeful they have “intimidated the far-right” away from a counter-protest.

Huge crowds descended on the capital for the Together Alliance event which has been framed as an attempt to stand up against the “politics of division”.

Organisers said the rally, which has drawn thousands, would be peaceful amid police-imposed restrictions on where and when people can gather.

Saturday’s event – featuring a march, speeches on Whitehall and a music event in Trafalgar Square – comes seven months on from the Unite the Kingdom rally.

That demonstration – organised by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – was attended by more than 100,000 people, while about 5,000 were involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration.

There were several incidents of violent disorder which left some police officers injured.

It was condemned at the time by UK prime minister Keir Starmer, who said it had left people feeling “more scared than they were before”.

Co-organiser of Saturday’s event, Sabby Dhalu, who is joint secretary of the Together Alliance and co-convenor of Stand Up To Racism, said the UK is seeing an “unprecedented growth” in support for far-right organisations.

She said: “The Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom demonstration back in September 2025 was the biggest far-right mobilisation in British history.

“We believe that the majority of British people stand against the hatred and division and racism that was being encouraged at that demonstration and by these types of organisations, and it’s time to act.”

Asked if she was concerned about potential counter-protests and disorder, Ms Dhalu said: “We’re not worried about anything like that today. We haven’t had any intelligence about anything like that is being planned.

“We’re confident that the size of our mobilisation here today has actually intimidated the far-right, and I think they feel that they are not confident enough to stand against us because they know that we’re going to be out in big numbers.”

Hundreds of people had turned out by mid-morning on Saturday, with chants of: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”, and “choose love”.

Many protestors carried placards, bearing slogans such as: “Migrants make our NHS”, “No to racism, no to Trump”, and “Refugees welcome, stop the far right”.

There was a heavy police presence as the march set off, with officers lining the streets.

Ms Dhalu said protestors have “no reason” not to abide by conditions put in place by the Metropolitan Police, adding that it will be a “peaceful” demonstration.

Singer Billy Bragg, who has criticised US president Donald Trump as “a constant reminder of the cruel realities of the politics of division”, is expected to attend while other musical performers will include former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

An estimated thousand people joined to march together specifically against Christian nationalism.

The Bishop of Croydon Rosemarie Mallett told a church service ahead of the demonstration, she stood with “all people of goodwill who seek to build diverse and inclusive communities” and that she and other Christians are “committed to building bridges rather than barriers and to living out Jesus’s command to love our neighbours”.

In December, Robinson led another “Unite The Kingdom” event in London, with a carol concert claiming to “put the Christ back into Christmas”.

Earlier this year a number of Church of England bishops voiced their rejection of “the use of Christian symbols” by people trying to intimidate others, in the face of community anxiety about the flying of St George’s and Union flags.

A separate march organised by the Palestine Coalition is also taking place on Saturday, and will join the route of the Together Alliance before the groups form up for a rally on Whitehall.

Officers have imposed public order conditions banning the joint rally from continuing after 5pm.

A video message from London mayor Sadiq Khan will be played to those gathered at the Whitehall stage and Green Party leader Zack Polanski is expected to make a speech.

Mr Polanski is expected to say: “Our plan is simple… never back down in the face of hate – when they attack migrants, when they spew hate about our trans siblings, when they blame Muslims for our country’s ills.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), speaking ahead of the Together demo, accused some of those in power of “using racism to feather their own nests”.

He said the “toxic climate that is taking place in society festers into schools”, where he said there has been “an increase in racist incidents, whether that’s directed towards teachers and support staff, or pupil-on-pupil, so it’s incredibly difficult at the moment”.

Rally co-organiser Kevin Courtney, chairman of the Together Alliance, said he is “disturbed by the growth of far-right ideas across the mainstream, as well as in the particular expressions, like Tommy Robinson”.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell said this will be a “busy weekend for our officers but we have detailed plans in place to ensure all groups protesting this weekend can do so lawfully and without causing serious disruption to other Londoners, businesses or visitors”.

As well as the mass demonstration, a number of protests against the Iranian regime – both static assemblies and marches – are due to take place in the Westminster area on both Saturday and Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.