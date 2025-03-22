Two men treated for serious injuries following shooting in Portlaoise

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were transferred to St James’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment for serious injuries.

Two men are receiving treatment for serious injuries in Dublin’s St James’s Hospital in following a shooting in the midlands on Friday night.

Gardaí were called to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise at about 9.50pm on Friday following a public disturbance outside the hospital.

It is understood the individuals involved in the altercation had fled the scene by the time gardaí arrived.

About 15 minutes later, gardaí and members of the divisional armed support unit responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in Kilcruttin on the outskirts of Tullamore.

READ MORE

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were transferred to St James’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the incident outside Midlands Regional Hospital and the shooting in Kilcruttin are linked.

The scene at the Kilcruttin residence has been preserved for examination. No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the two incidents to contact them. They are also appealing for any road users who were in the Midlands Regional Hospital and Kilcruttin areas of Tullamore between 9:30pm and 10:30pm on Friday and who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) to get in contact.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.