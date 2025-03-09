Second Sinn Féin politician denies allegations over financial investigation

Cllr Kenneth Collins has denied any wrongdoing after being arrested as part of a Garda inquiry into alleged business fraud, according to a solicitor acting on his behalf

A solicitor acting on behalf of a second Sinn Féin politician arrested as part of a Garda inquiry into alleged business fraud has said his client denies any wrongdoing.

Cllr Kenneth Collins, who serves on Cork City Council representing the northwest of the city, was arrested by appointment at Togher Garda station, his solicitor Frank Buttimer said on Sunday.

Mr Buttimer said Mr Collins had fully co-operated with the Garda and had been given the details of a complaint against him for the first time during the interview, and that he answered all questions put to him during the interview.

“He denied any wrongdoing, and was released without charge,” Mr Buttimer said.

He said the alleged offences that are the subject of the complaint were committed a number of years ago, when Mr Collins was an employee of the company concerned.

On Saturday evening, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould (56) said he is innocent of all wrongdoing as he confirmed he was the politician who was questioned by gardaí on Friday about an alleged case of fraud.

The Irish Times revealed on Saturday that a member of the Oireachtas had been arrested and questioned about an alleged €150,000 business fraud almost a decade ago. A file is expected to be prepared for the DPP in relation to the allegation.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said in a statement on Saturday that Mr Collins was also questioned as part of Garda inquiries.

“We understand that a number of other people have been questioned as part of Garda inquiries. This includes party councillor Kenneth Collins, who worked for the company, and was questioned by gardaí in January.

“They both emphatically deny the allegations. It is now for the gardaí to continue their investigation into the complaint,” she said.

Mr Gould is a former Sinn Féin councillor for Cork City. He was first elected to the Dáil in 2020 and retained his seat in the last general election.

In an interview with the Opinion Line on Cork’s 96FM last month, he told presenter PJ Coogan that he was diagnosed with bowel cancer during the general election campaign. However, he said he never considered stepping back from politics.

He underwent an emergency operation in September of last year. He said he had to “get on with life” following his sudden and shocking diagnosis.