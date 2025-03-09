Body of unidentified man discovered in Grand Canal

The man’s body has been removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem took place. File photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The body of an unidentified man has been discovered in the Grand Canal at Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery at Coolscuddan on Saturday morning.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem took place.

It’s understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area, particularly those who were walking or cycling, between the 12th Lock, Lucan and Hazelhatch Bridge, Co Dublin between Thursday 6th March and Saturday 8th March 2025 to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.