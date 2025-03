Quham Babatunde who was stabbed on South Anne Street in Dublin.

Gardaí have made a sixth arrest in connection with the fatal assault on Quham Babatunde in the South Anne Street area last month.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is being detained at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act.

Mr Babatunde, who was aged 34 and an asylum seeker from Nigeria, was stabbed three times and died in the early hours of February 15th.

Gardaí said their investigations are continuing.