Army bomb disposal unit called over imitation grenade in ‘suspicious’ car in Shannon

Gardaí closed a section of roadway while the potential threat was dealt with. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

An Army bomb disposal team was deployed to Co Clare on Saturday afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious item in a parked car.

A silver Audi, found parked on the roadway at Slí an tSionnaigh in Shannon, became the focus of Garda attention at around 4pm. It’s understood that the car was reported to gardaí as being parked in a suspicious manner.

Gardaí undertook an initial search of the vehicle and located what appeared to be a grenade. Other electronic objects were also found on the rear seat of the car.

The appearance and poor condition of the grenade gave rise to concern that it was a viable device so the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was alerted and requested to attend.

A bomb disposal team was dispatched from Collins Barracks in Cork. Gardaí closed a section of roadway and while no properties were evacuated, residents living closest to the car were asked to remain in their homes.

The Army bomb disposal team arrived at the scene shortly before 6.30pm and deployed a HOBO robot to examine the car. The robot was able the open the rear door of the vehicle and remove the device. It was later established that the grenade, although “looked very real”, was not a live device but an imitation Mk-2 grenade similar to those use in the second world war.

The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit removed the vehicle for further examination.