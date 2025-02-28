Cyclist found on road in Co Mayo with ‘life-threatening injuries’

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after the man was discovered on the road between Ireland West Airport and Charlestown on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A cyclist has been found with what gardaí describe as “life-threatening injuries” on the N17 in Co Mayo.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after the man, who was said to be aged in his 60s, was discovered on the road between Ireland West Airport and Charlestown, at about 12.20pm on Friday.

He man was brought by ambulance to hospital and the road has been closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

A stop/go system has been put in place on the road.

It is believed the forensic examination will provide useful information in determining whether the cyclist was the victim of a hit and run.

The Garda asked that any road users who were on the N17 between the airport and Charlestown between 11.45am and 12.20pm and may have camera footage (including dashcam) to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda station on 09492 52990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.