Man in hospital after gun attack in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the shooting on Rutland Avenue in Crumlin on Friday

A man is recovering in hospital following a gun attack in Dublin on Friday night which has left him with serious injuries.

The victim, aged in his late 30s, was attacked by a gunman at a residence on Rutland Avenue in Crumlin shortly after 9.45pm.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of shots fired at the property. The injured man was transferred to St James’s Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The scene was preserved and has been examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were in the Rutland Avenue and surrounding areas between 9.15pm and 10.15pm and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The incident comes several days after a gunman opened fire on two men in a car in north Dublin.

The men managed to escape the attack and went into Malahide Garda Station. No was injured in that separate incident.