Man dies after serious public order incident on Dublin’s South Anne Street

The scene on South Anne Street in Dublin 2 on Saturday morning following the fatal incident. Photograph: Jack White

A man has died and another has been injured following a serious public order incident in Dublin city centre overnight.

An Garda Síochána said it was called to South Anne Street in Dublin 2 in the early hours of Saturday.

An injured man was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He is understood to have been stabbed.

The second man was being treated for injuries, gardaí added.

The scene is currently being preserved ahead of an examination by members of the Garda technical bureau.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesman said.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Matt Carthy described the incident as “deeply concerning”.

He extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased man and wished the injured man well.

He said “there is a serious problem” in relation to public safety in Dublin city centre and many were shocked that such a thing could happen in one of the busiest and most popular areas of nightlife in the capital.

He called on Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to urgently bring forward a plan to make Dublin safer for people living, working, doing business and visiting the city.