Five men and one woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into organised crime group

Gardaí investigating an organised crime group have arrested five men and one woman in a major search operation in Dublin on Saturday.

More than 100 gardaí from several units raided a number of residential properties across the Blanchardstown area in west Dublin. According to Gardaí a search is still continuing at one of these properties.

The operation involved officers from Blanchardstown Garda station, the emergency response unit, armed support unit, Dublin Crime Response Team, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Garda dog unit, Garda National Technical Bureau and local divisional search teams and scenes of crime units.

The properties were searched under warrant.

Five men – four aged in their 20s, one in his 40s – have been arrested and are currently detained at garda stations in west Dublin under section 72 Criminal Justice Act, 2006, for the investigation of alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

One woman, aged in her 30s, was also arrested and detained under section 30 Offences Against the State Act.

Commenting on the investigation, Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty of Blanchardstown Garda station said: “This mornings’ operation is directly targeting the activities of an organised criminal gang in west Dublin. In An Garda Síochána, we understand the impact that organised crime has on our neighbourhoods and communities.

“Our commitment to tackling these threats remains steadfast, and this operation is a clear demonstration of our intent and determination to keep people safe”

Searches are ongoing and gardaí say no further information is available at this time.