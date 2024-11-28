Cocaine-processing lab discovered in south Dublin during major Garda operation

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis: 'This is another significant seizure of cocaine which we believe was destined for the Christmas social scene in particular.' Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A cocaine mixing and processing facility has been discovered in a property in Shankill, south Dublin, during a significant Garda operation involving an organised crime gang. Gardaí believe they have disrupted the activities of a drugprocessing and supply network based in the city.

The operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, on both sides of the city, has led to the seizure of cocaine valued at about €2.6 million as well as €66,000 in cash, a cocaine press, money counters and other drug-distribution paraphernalia.

A man and woman, aged 28 and 22 years respectively, have been arrested as part of the investigation, which was continuing as other suspects have been identified. They were arrested on suspicion of facilitating and enhancing drug-distribution activities for an organised crime group.

Both suspects were being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in Dublin. That legislation, under which serious gang activity is investigated, allows for suspects to be detained for up to seven days without charge.

The successful Garda operation began on Wednesday at about 8.30pm when the drivers of two vehicles were stopped in Swords, north Co Dublin, as part of an intelligence-led, planned intervention.

Gardaí also searched a residential property across the city in Shankill, Dublin 18. In total, 38kg of cocaine were discovered. Though the drug has been officially valued at €2.6 million by the Garda, it could fetch significantly more on the streets, depending on its purity.

“This is another significant seizure of cocaine which we believe was destined for the Christmas social scene in particular,” said Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis of the Organised and Serious Crime division.

“An Garda Síochána and our law enforcement partners are continuing to play our part in tackling drug-related organised crime and intimidation. Think before you use this coming holiday season, as consumption fuels supply and demand in this harmful, illicit industry. We all have a part to play.”

The arrests and seizures were carried out under Operation Tara, which was established during the pandemic as a new nationwide drive against drug gangs. The operation aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug-trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs”.