CAB seizes 23 high-end cars, cash and drugs in operation targeting Dublin drugs gang led by criminals from Albania

Cab officers believe the gang has been using the used car trade to launder much of its drug money. Photograph: Garda press office

An operation targeting the wealth of an eastern European drugs gang has resulted in the seizure of 23 vehicles.

The multi-agency operation, which was led by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab), was directed against a well-established organised crime group led by criminals from Albania.

The group, which is based in west Dublin and has deep ties to Irish organised crime groups, has amassed significant wealth through the international cocaine trade.

Its leadership has been the subject of increasing attention from gardaí and other law enforcement bodies in the last year.

READ MORE

“Today’s action marks significant progress in the ongoing proceeds of crime investigation,” the Cab said in a statement.

Cab officers believe the gang has been using the used car trade to launder much of its drug money.

In an operation which began on Wednesday morning, 130 gardaí and Cab officers raided 14 properties, including a second hand car dealership.

The Cab officers were supported by armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit and the Armed Support Unit as well as gardaí from Dublin Metropolitan Region West, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and officers from Customs Dog Unit.

The seized vehicles included high end jeeps including Range Rovers, BMWs, Porsches and Mercedes.

Officers also confiscated or froze funds worth €400,000 and an amount of cannabis. Devices, hard drives, files and other documents of evidential value were also seized.