Collision between car and bus at Ballylanders referred to Gsoc

The collision occurred before 3pm, near Ballylanders, Co Limerick. An injured woman has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital and the R513 was closed to allow a Garda forensic collision investigator conduct a technical examination. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A collision involving a car and a busload of children in Co Limerick on Saturday, in which a woman was seriously injured, has been referred to the office of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

A Garda spokesman said: “A referral has been made under section 102 of the An Garda Síochána Act to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission in relation to this incident.”

The spokeswoman said gardaí “cannot make any further comment” and said further inquiries “should be directed to Gsoc”.

Gsoc is responsible for conducting investigations in circumstances where it appears that the conduct of a garda may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person, so that the public can be confident that there is independence in the investigation of such circumstances.

A Gsoc spokesman confirmed it had received the referral from gardaí “relating to a road traffic collision at the Ballylanders, Co Limerick, on the afternoon of Saturday, October 26th, 2024″.

“The referral was made by a Garda superintendent under section 102(1) of the An Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” said the Gsoc spokesman.

“Gsoc would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the road traffic collision or saw the grey Toyota Auris car driving in the area prior to the collision, or who may have captured it on CCTV, dashcams and/or on a mobile device,” he added.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

Section 102 of the An Garda Síochána Act, 2005, provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the An Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

The collision occurred shortly before 3pm, near the village of Ballylanders.

The injured woman was airlifted by the Health Service Executive’s national air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she was being treated for a serious head injury.

It’s understood four other people suffered minor injuries and shock.

According to sources, there were 23 children on board the bus.

The R513 was closed to allow a Garda forensic collision investigator conduct a technical examination at the scene.

A major emergency plan swung into operation involving gardaí and the National Ambulance Service, fire fighters from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, and north Cork.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter (115) was also tasked to the scene but stood down a short time later.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a car and a bus on the R513 at Ballylanders, Co Limerick.”

“One of the car’s occupants, an adult female, has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

“All bus occupants were medically assessed at the scene and none require immediate hospital treatment.”

The spokesperson said “no additional information” was available and that “a full report from the scene is awaited”.